UPI Spending At Bars And Pubs Grows 3% In April, Digital Gold Purchases Jump 258% Year-On-Year

Spending at bars, pubs and nightclubs through UPI payments returned to growth in April after declining for four straight months, according to a Moneycontrol analysis of consumer spending trends.

UPI spending at bars, taverns, cocktail lounges and nightclubs rose 3 percent year-on-year in April. This reversed declines of 1.7 percent in March, 2.4 percent in February and 1 percent in January.

The sector had slowed sharply after recording growth of more than 20 percent during April and May 2024. By late 2025, spending growth had nearly stopped before recovering again this April.

Restaurants And Fast-Food Chains Report Strong Growth

Consumer spending improved across food and dining businesses during the month.

UPI payments at restaurants and eating places increased 17 percent year-on-year in April. Fast-food chains recorded an even stronger 34 percent rise in spending.

Bakeries also saw healthy demand, with spending growing nearly 34 percent. Candy and confectionery stores posted a sharp 45 percent increase during the month.

Industry experts believe improving social outings and stronger discretionary spending helped support the recovery across hospitality and food-related businesses.

Liquor Shops Continue To Outperform

Alcohol-related spending remained one of the strongest growing categories.

UPI spending at beer, wine and liquor shops jumped 79 percent year-on-year in April. However, growth was lower compared to the triple-digit expansion seen through much of 2025 as digital payments became more common in the category.

Cigar shops and tobacco stands also recorded strong growth, with spending rising 48 percent compared to last year.

The data showed that consumers continued spending steadily on lifestyle and leisure products despite pressure from inflation in some sectors.

Grocery And Dairy Spending Remains Strong

Essential spending categories also recorded healthy growth in April.

UPI payments at grocery stores and supermarkets increased 38 percent year-on-year, while dairies recorded 36 percent growth.

Fuel spending, however, showed signs of slowing down. Service stations reported 19 percent growth, lower than the strong expansion seen during 2024 and early 2025.

Online Shopping And Digital Gold Surge

Online spending trends remained very strong during April.

UPI payments on online marketplaces rose 82 percent year-on-year. Purchases of digital gold surged more than 258 percent as gold prices touched record highs and investors increased buying interest.

At the same time, telecom services saw slower growth of around 2 percent, showing weaker momentum in that segment.