upGrad enters Unicorn club; raises a total of $185 million at valuation of $1.2 bn

upGrad, higher edtech major, has turned a unicorn as it closes a series of raises from Temasek, IFC (International Finance Corporation, a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group), and IIFL. It has raised a total of $185 million at a value of $1.2 billion.

“We are very focussed on our path to being in the top 3-5 companies globally in EdTech and serving the 1 billion workforce across the age group of 18 to 60 years. We are pleased with the investor interest ever since we opened up for a fundraise, and had our maiden raise from Temasek, followed by IFC and IIFL in the last 60 days. We will announce further updates on M&As, and unlocking value as they unfold. Yes, the last value was at $1.2 billion, but as I keep saying, we are not a fan of the tag name unicorn - for us, it is only a means to a much larger goal,” said Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson and Co-founder, upGrad confirming the news.

The edtech leader has always been promoter-funded with the founder group still owning 70 percent plus in the company. Recent reports suggest, the company is in advanced talks for a $400 million fundraise at a valuation of $4 billion.