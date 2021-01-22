Upgrad appoints ex-Disney chief Zubin Gandevia as CEO

Online upskilling platform Upgrad on Tuesday announced the appointed ex-Disney head Zubin Gandevia as chief executive for the forthcoming unit. Gandevia is an entertainment industry leader, and most recently he was the president for Asia Pacific and the Middle East at Fox Networks Group Asia. In this role, he led Fox to become Asia''s number one Pay TV network, bringing leading media brands to consumers in over 30 countries. He was a key person behind the merger of Fox with Star, and also the acquisition of ESPN Star Sports. Gandevia joined Fox from Star TV Network, where he created and scaled the National Geographic Channel. He is also a co-founder of United Cable Network (which is now known as Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd).