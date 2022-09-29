Upcoming mobile phones from top brands in India: Vivo, Realme, and more

Each time a new technology is introduced in any of the new models of phones, it becomes a trend. Every company simultaneously tries to jump in on the trend and modify their gadgets accordingly. Likewise, new models are set to be launched in the cell phone market today. These smartphones contain brand new specifications and meet your demand in today’s world. In this article, we will look at some of the biggest mobile companies releasing their new models with specifications for their customers.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE

OnePlus has become India’s choice as it offers different features in each new model. All those features come at a very reasonable price that attracts the audience towards itself. This new model will have 6.56 inches IPS LCD screen size this time to give you a wholesome experience. It has an 8 MP front camera and 50 MP+2 MP dual rear cameras. Apart from this, it also contains a 4 GB RAM, 5000 mAh battery, and MediaTek Helio G35 processor. OnePlus Nord N20 SE comes at a very reasonable price of ₹14,990.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

As the name suggests, this model of OnePlus supports a 5G network, along with 4G and 3G networks. This model's updated features include 6.8 inches fluid AMOLED display, 16 MP front camera, and 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera. Not only this, it has 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory, and a 4500 mAh battery. All these features combined make this model one of the best, with a price of ₹27,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Max 5G

When it comes to offering new features to its customers, Xiaomi never stays behind. It has also incorporated a 5G network support system into cell phones. The screen size is 6.67 inches with a super AMOLED display, a 32 MP front camera, and a 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2MP quad rear camera. Some other features in this phone include 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory, a 5200 mAh battery, and many more. This model comes at a price of ₹19,999, which is affordable for its customers.

Moto S30 Pro

This Motorola model has some of the best features present on the mobile phone. Some basic specifications of this model are– it has 6.55 inches P-OLED screen size, a 32 MP front camera, and a 50 Mp + 13 MP + 2 MP triple back camera. Along with these features, it has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It also has a 4400 mAh battery and supports a 5G network. The customers are getting all the basic and advanced features from a single cell phone at a price of ₹25,990.

Vivo V25 5G

Vivo launches all its new models with many different features that always amaze its customers. This V series of Vivo has come up with its new model with specifications such as 6.44 inches AMOLED screen size, 50 MP front camera, and MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877 processor. The RAM of this model is 8 GB with 128 GB of internal storage. It also has a 4500 mAh battery and also supports 5G networks. This Vivo V25 5G phone comes at a price of ₹27,990.

Realme 10 Pro

Realme has created yet another new model with multiple features built into the cell phone. These are- 6.4 inches super AMOLED display, 16 MP front camera, 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP quad back camera, 6 GB RAM, 5000 mAh battery, and many other features. All these specifications come at a range of ₹39,490.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro 5G

Asus has always been in trend with its amazing features and attractive looks. This model matches the advancement of other new models of cell phones that are coming around. Talking about its display then it has 6.78 inches AMOLED display, a 12 MP front camera, and a 50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP triple rear camera. Apart from this, some internal solid features are– 512 GB storage,18 GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and a 6000 mAh battery. Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro 5G could be a little expensive, which comes at ₹88,999.

Conclusion

It is quite important to stay updated with the latest technologies when you are buying a phone. With the current hype around 5G, it is doubly important to get a phone with 5G and a processor that can handle the speed 5G offers. Hence, if you are looking for a new upcoming phone, list out the requirements and get a nice phone that can be future-proof as well.