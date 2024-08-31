 Upcoming IPOs To Watch In The First Week Of September 2024: Gala Precision, Baazar Style Retail, & Emerging SME Stars; Check List Here
As August 2024 comes to an end, there were over 30 companies successfully made their market debut including some of the major companies like FirstCry.Com, Ola Electric Mobility, and one of the most talked about Resourceful Automobile Limited.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
article-image

The Indian stock market is set to have a flurry of activities with several public issues or Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in the line-up as we step into September 2024.

The first week of September includes both mainboard and SME IPOs ready to launch.

Mainboard IPOs: The Heavyweights

1. Gala Precision Engineering IPO

The IPO is set to open for bidding on September 2 and is scheduled to close on September 4. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 503 and Rs 529 per equity share, with the upper end potentially raising Rs 167.93 crores.

Furthermore, the company plans to raise Rs 167.93 crore through its IPO.

2. Baazar Style Retail IPO

The public issue is open for subscription from August 30, 2024, and is scheduled to close on September 3, 2024. The company plans to raise Rs 834.68 crore, offering shares in the price range of Rs 370 to Rs 389.

3. Bajaj Housing Finance IPO

One of the most anticipated IPOs this month is Bajaj Housing Finance. As per reports, the IPO is expected to open for subscription on September 9, 2024, and is scheduled to end on September 11, 2024.

The IPO is set to raise a staggering amount of Rs 7,000 crore.

The issue comprises both fresh shares and an offer for sale, though the price band, although exact dates are yet to be announced.

SME IPOs: The Rising Stars

1. Jeyyam Global Foods

Jeyyam Global Foods is set to launch its IPO on September 2, and will close in will close its subscription on September 4, 2024.

The company has set a price band of Rs 59 to Rs 61 per share and the shares are likely to be listed on September 9.

Photo credit: Pixabay

2. Namo eWaste Management

The IPO is set to raise Rs 51.20 crore. This SME IPO will open its public issue on September 4 and is set to close on September 6, with a price band of Rs 80 to Rs 85.

4. My Mudra Fincorp

The company will launch its IPO on September 5 and will close on September 9, with shares expected to be listed on September 12.

The company aims to raise Rs 33.26 crore, with shares priced between Rs 104 and Rs 110.

4. Mach Conferences and Events

The SME IPO will open for public issue on September 4, targeting Rs 125.28 crore. The price band of the IPO is set between Rs 214 and Rs 225.

The issue will close on September 6, with the listing expected on September 11.

Upcoming Listings

Premier Energies - September 3

Ecos Mobility - September 4

Baazar Style Retail - September 6

