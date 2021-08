Upakarma Ayurveda, has launched its Pure Shilajit in Resin Form imbibed with Gold Dust.

Speaking on the launch, Vishal Kaushik, Co-Founder & MD, Upakarma Ayurveda, said, “When we launched Pure Shilajit in Resin form, we created an entirely new category and disrupted the Indian Ayurveda market. In line with our vision to bring premium quality innovative ayurvedic formulation, this launch is another game changing addition to our product portfolio.”

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 07:41 PM IST