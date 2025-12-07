 UP Plans ‘One District, One Cuisine’ Drive, A Big Push To Turn Traditional Food Into a Global Brand
UP Plans 'One District, One Cuisine' Drive, A Big Push To Turn Traditional Food Into a Global Brand

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to launch the “One District, One Cuisine” scheme to promote traditional local foods and boost culinary tourism. The initiative aims to create jobs, revive forgotten dishes, and strengthen exports while positioning the state as a major food tourism destination.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to launch the “One District, One Cuisine” scheme to promote traditional local foods and boost culinary tourism.

Lucknow: After the success of the “One District, One Product” scheme, the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to launch a new initiative called “One District, One Cuisine.” The aim of this plan is to give every district’s traditional food a unique identity and turn the state into a major hub for food tourism and culinary business. Officials say each district has a signature flavour linked to its culture, and the goal is to take these local tastes to global platforms.

Boost for Local Businesses and Jobs

The new scheme is expected to create direct and indirect employment for families involved in traditional cooking. Small hotels, restaurants, cafés, and food startups will benefit as every district’s cuisine gets special recognition. Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said this initiative will strongly promote tourism, as travellers will visit different districts to taste their signature dishes. This will help strengthen local markets and the hospitality sector.

The plan also aims to revive traditional dishes that have slowly disappeared over time. With proper promotion and better market access, families that have preserved these food traditions for generations will get stable and long-term income opportunities.

Rising Focus on Culinary Tourism

Uttar Pradesh has a rich and diverse food culture. Popular examples include Lucknow’s biryani and kebabs, Banarasi chaat from Varanasi, Mughlai dishes from Rampur, Bedhai Puri from Agra, Mathura’s peda, khus-khus halwa from Prayagraj, and millet-based dishes from western Uttar Pradesh. Hospitality experts believe that branding districts by their unique cuisines will attract tourists not only to major cities but also to smaller regions.

The Tourism Department estimates that culinary tourism could increase domestic tourist footfall by up to 20 percent in the first phase.

Stronger Export Identity for Local Foods

Food processing entrepreneurs say that Awadhi frozen meals, Banarasi snacks, and Rampuri spices are already present in international markets. District-level branding will help strengthen packaging, marketing and export identity of these products. The state government is currently taking feedback from industry stakeholders and is expected to release the final roadmap for the scheme soon.

