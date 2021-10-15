UP govt announces partnership with TagHive Inc; to bring at-home learning app to 1000 schools

Samsung Ventures-backed ed-tech start-up TagHive Inc., bagged yet another massive collaboration with Uttar Pradesh to launch its at-home learning app - ‘Class Saathi’ in over 1000 schools across the state, effective immediately. Through this collaboration, over 2 lakh students will be onboarded on the app.

Pankaj Agarwal, Founder & CEO, TagHive said, "We are happy to know that our app will be used by teachers in Uttar Pradesh to increase engagement and control in classrooms. This is part of our larger strategy to bring tech-driven learning tools to schools. This collaboration gives us an opportunity to help the students in Uttar Pradesh be future-ready".

Through this partnership, the at-home learning app will cater to over 2 lakh students in the Uttar Pradesh government schools from class 6-8 for Maths and Science subjects.

How the app works

Class Saathi’s at-home learning app is an AI-powered learning solution that has NCERT based teaching and learning content for Maths and Science subjects, for classes 6-10. The app uses AI technology to monitor and report student performance on a regular basis, thereby allowing teachers to take evidence based remediative action immediately.

The special features of the app like the “Homework” and “Live Quiz” features provide teachers with crucial tools to engage, track and monitor student progress, from the comfort of their homes.

The app also provides students with study resources like video explainers and concept revision cards so they can truly become independent learners. Students who regularly use the app for revision and practice score better and learn faster.

Stakeholders in the UP education system will also have access to a real time dashboard that publishes performance reports on both micro and macro levels. This allows all the principals, teachers and parents a bird’s eye view of their students’ performance in class on a daily basis, it said in a press release.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 02:31 PM IST