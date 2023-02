UP GIS 2023: Piyush Goyal said, ‘from over 90,000 Indian startups, 8,277 are in UP’

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said under the able leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is moving forward and no power can become a hurdle between the state and development.

He was addressing a session on excise and sugar industries at the UP Global Investors Summit-2023 here.

"There is a wave of development in Uttar Pradesh, and it can be experienced in this meet. Under the able leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is moving, and no power can become a hurdle between Uttar Pradesh and development," Goyal said.

He also said that until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally satisfied, he does not allow ministers to make any promises with the people and that the prime minister promotes competition in the federal structure.

Read Also UP GIS 2023: Denmark to set up river lab in Varanasi to ensure clean Ganga Lucknow

Goyal also said that in the past six years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, UP's excise collection increased from Rs 14,500 crore to Rs 42,500 crore. He also spoke about Amith Shah, who said that in order to develop Uttar Pradesh, you have to cut down the land, soil, and liquor mafias in the state. "This was successfully done by CM Yogi," he said.

Wine and liquor manufacturing

The minister highlighted that people in Australia are now becoming dependent on India for wine. Foreigners are liking the wine that is manufactured in India, he said, and he added that apart from grapes, 27 other fruits are being used to manufacture liquor and wine.

He also shared a personal annicdote rememberign the time when he offered an Indian Gin to an ambassador. He also spoke about how much the ambassador loved the flavor and found it very interesting.

He added that commitment of investment worth crores of rupees for Uttar Pradesh symbolises the fact that the people know that the law and order will boost the industry, and there is no fear, while working.

"Investors are coming from different parts of the world to Uttar Pradesh. They are also reposing faith in the people of UP that they will vote for the decisive leadership of a double-engine government both in the state and in the country, which will take UP ahead on the path of development," Goyal said.

Ease of doing business and increasing start-ups in Uttar Pradesh

The Union Minister said that six years ago, UP was lagging behind in terms of ease of doing business, and today, it is number two in the country.

Referring to StartUp India, he said that in 2016, the prime minister started the StartUp India initiative, and today, UP has become a leader in startups.

Goyal said that six years ago, there were 500–600 startups in the country, but today there are over 90,000, of which 8,277 are in UP.

Minister of State (for independent charge) for Excise, Nitin Agarwal, also addressed the gathering.

With inputs from PTI

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)