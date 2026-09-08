Unity SFB Offers 8.50% Interest On FD, Senior Citizens Need This 501-Day Tenure

Unity SFB offers senior citizens 8.50 percent interest on a 501-day FD. |

Mumbai: Unity Small Finance Bank is offering senior citizens an interest rate of 8.50 percent per annum on fixed deposits maturing in 501 days, according to its interest-rate disclosure.

The rate applies to retail deposits below Rs 3 crore. Regular depositors can earn 8 percent on the same 501-day tenure. The revised retail fixed deposit rates have been effective from July 15, 2026.

Who can earn 8.50 percent?

The highest retail rate of 8.50 percent is available to resident senior citizens choosing the 501-day tenure.

Senior citizen rates do not apply to non-resident customers. Unity SFB employees are eligible for an additional 1 percent over the card rate, according to the disclosure.

For a 12-month deposit, the bank offers 7.50 percent to general customers and 8 percent to senior citizens. Deposits running from 502 days to 18 months offer 6.75 percent to regular customers and 7.25 percent to seniors.

Rates for longer tenures

Fixed deposits exceeding 18 months and extending up to five years carry 6.75 percent for general customers and 7.25 percent for senior citizens.

For deposits exceeding five years and extending up to 10 years, the rates fall to 6 percent and 6.50 percent, respectively.

Shorter deposits carry rates ranging from 4 percent to 6.75 percent, depending on tenure and customer category.

Premature withdrawal penalty

Customers closing fixed or recurring deposits before maturity will face a 1 percent penalty. Interest will be calculated according to the period for which the money remained with the bank.

Read Also RBI Cuts Repo Rate Again, Loan Borrowers To Benefit But FD Investors Face Disappointment

NRE term deposits can be opened for at least one year. No interest will be paid if an NRE deposit is withdrawn before completing one year. Tax deducted at source is not applicable to NRE deposits.

Savings account rates

Unity SFB separately offers 4.50 percent on savings balances up to Rs 1 lakh, 6 percent on balances above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh, and 7 percent on balances exceeding Rs 5 lakh.

The bank said interest rates may change without prior notice and advised customers to contact its branches for detailed terms and conditions.