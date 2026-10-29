United Spirits Q2 Profit Falls 7.75 Per Cent To ₹428 Crore As Revenue Declines 2.56 Pc To ₹7,014 Crore

United Spirits reports weaker quarterly earnings despite growth in its premium portfolio | Representational Image

New Delhi, October 28, 2026: Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 7.75 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 428 crore for the September quarter of FY27, on a year-on-year basis.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 464 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from United Spirits Ltd (USL).

Its revenue from operations was down 2.56 per cent to Rs 7,014 crore in the September quarter under review. It was Rs 7,199 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

USL’s total expenses stood at Rs 6,471 crore, down 2.22 per cent in the September quarter.

Prestige And Above Segment Records Growth

During the quarter, the “Prestige & Above segment accounted for 94.1 per cent of net sales value during the second quarter, up 3.1 ppts over the same period last year,” USL said in its earnings statement.

The Prestige & Above segment’s net sales value increased 6.3 per cent during the second quarter.

“The Popular segment accounted for 5.6 per cent of net sales value during the second quarter, down 1.8 ppt compared to the same period last year. The Popular segment net sales value declined 22.7 per cent during the second quarter,” it said.

First-Half Income Edges Up

Total income of USL, which includes other income, was also down 2.7 per cent at Rs 7,079 crore in the second quarter of FY27.

In the first half (H1), total consolidated income of USL was marginally up 0.85 per cent to Rs 13,274 crore.

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Shares of United Spirits Ltd settled at Rs 1,229 on the BSE on Wednesday, down 2.85 per cent from the previous close.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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