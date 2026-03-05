 United Nations Hails India's Banking Scheme As Global Model For Women's Empowerment & Digital Financial Inclusion
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUnited Nations Hails India's Banking Scheme As Global Model For Women's Empowerment & Digital Financial Inclusion

United Nations Hails India's Banking Scheme As Global Model For Women's Empowerment & Digital Financial Inclusion

The United Nations has praised India’s Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) as a global model for women’s empowerment. By enabling digital identification via Aadhaar and simplifying bank account access, the scheme has reached over 290 million women, with 56% of accounts held by them, showcasing the transformative power of financial inclusion for women and girls worldwide.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
United Nations Hails India's Banking Scheme As Global Model For Women's Empowerment & Digital Financial Inclusion | File Pic

United Nations: A UN official working for women's empowerment has highlighted India's programme, which has brought banking services to over 290 million women, as a global model for a "transformative pathway for women and girls".

Sandra Hendriks, the director of policy for UN Women, the world organisation's arm for women's empowerment, said on Wednesday (local time), "The Indian government's example of enabling digital identification for its entire population of women and girls, notably, which constitutes one-fifth of the entire population of women and girls in the world, is indeed a model".

"The lowering of requirements for women and girls across India to have a digital bank account also is a model", she said at a news conference here ahead of next week's 70th annual meeting of the Commission on the Status of Women.

Read Also
US-Israel-Iran War And Hormuz Blockade: How India Is Tapping Its Russian 'Lifeline' To Avert An...
article-image

"Digital financial inclusion is an absolutely imperative and transformative pathway for women and girls," she said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CET Cell Gives Extension For MAH-BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BBM/BMS CET Registration Until 18 March; Check Official Notification Here
Maharashtra CET Cell Gives Extension For MAH-BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BBM/BMS CET Registration Until 18 March; Check Official Notification Here
'Mere Maut Ke Zimmedar...': YouTuber & Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal Says He Is In Depression, Claims His Family Tortured Him
'Mere Maut Ke Zimmedar...': YouTuber & Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal Says He Is In Depression, Claims His Family Tortured Him
New Delhi: Massive Fire Ravages Over 50 Shanties In Rithala, No Casualties Reported | Videos
New Delhi: Massive Fire Ravages Over 50 Shanties In Rithala, No Casualties Reported | Videos
Viral Moment! Spectator Takes Stunning Diving Catch In Stands, Wins Cash Prize Of 20,000 PKR At Pakistan Tape-Ball Championship; Video
Viral Moment! Spectator Takes Stunning Diving Catch In Stands, Wins Cash Prize Of 20,000 PKR At Pakistan Tape-Ball Championship; Video

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), now in its 12th year, has brought banking services to women, who now hold 56 per cent of the accounts opened under the programme.

This was enabled by Aadhaar, the universal biometric-based digital identification system.

Hendriks said the PMJDY "is a model because it shows the transformative power and potential of legislative change for women and girls, and when laws support women and girls to thrive, that is, open a bank account, have their own business, this is when lives actually change".

A report from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the status of women released before the women's commission meeting focused on access to justice for all women and girls.

Read Also
West Asia Turmoil Drags Stock Markets; Sensex Tumbles 1,123 Points, Nifty Dives 1.55%
article-image

It said, "Globally, women have 64 per cent of the legal rights of men, as discriminatory legal frameworks continue to prevail" in many countries.

"Progress is possible", it said. But "achieving it requires a focus on access to substantive and participatory justice outcomes for women and girls, centred on the fundamental human rights to non-discrimination and equality, and an understanding of systemic exclusion and power asymmetries".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on