Unique Identification Authority Of India Will Use Behavioural Insights To Enhance Adoption Of Mandatory Biometric Update Among Children

New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday said it will use behavioural insights to enhance adoption of mandatory biometric update (MBU) among children.Towards this, UIDAI has partnered with research consultancy Behavioural Insights Ltd (BIT).

The MoU aims to increase MBU in Aadhaar for 5-year and 15-year-olds, and to address behavioural, logistical, and awareness-related barriers to ensure timely updates, UIDAI said, adding that this will enable seamless access to services and benefits linked to Aadhaar.

"Tailored behavioural interventions will be designed, tested, and implemented to encourage Aadhaar MBU updates," UIDAI said.The MoU was signed by Tanusree Deb Barma, DDG UIDAI and Ravi Gurumurthy, Group Chief Executive Officer of BIT, in presence of Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO UIDAI and other officials.

"When technology is aligned with human behaviour, digital identity evolves from a purely technical process into a more seamless, trustworthy, and empowering experience. Through this MoU, we hope to achieve this effect," Kumar said.Rachel Coyle, CEO of BIT, said new evidence-based understanding of human behaviour can boost updates of Aadhaar and help Aadhaar number holders get access to crucial public services.

As such, once enrolled in Aadhaar, a child needs to update biometric (fingerprint, iris and photo) on attaining the age of 5 and again on attaining the age of 15 years.UIDAI has been making continuous efforts to enhance MBU adoption among the target groups, the release said.UIDAI has waived off all charges for MBU for the 7-15 age group, which is expected to benefit around six crore children."The waiver of MBU charges for the said age group has already kicked in effective October 1, 2025 and will be in force for a period of one year," the release added.

