Union Cabinet approves Bill to set up DFI with capital infusion of Rs 20,000 cr

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to set up a Development Finance Institution (DFI) to generate funds for investment in the infrastructure sector.

To give a push to infrastructure creation a Development Financial Institution (DFI) will be set up accordingly. The DFI is expected to give a massive lending push worth around Rs 3 lakh crore in the next few years.

The proposed legislation will give effect to the Budget announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The government has proposed Rs 20,000 crore to capitalise the institution.