e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUnion Budget 2023: Here's Nirmala Sitharaman's full speech; key points and priorities

Union Budget 2023: Here's Nirmala Sitharaman's full speech; key points and priorities

This was also last the full budget of Modi 2.0 govt before the next parliamentary elections in 2024

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Union Budget 2023: Here's Nirmala Sitharaman's full speech; key points and priorities |
Follow us on

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth straight budget today. This was also last the full budget of Modi 2.0 govt before the next parliamentary elections in 2024.


Key points of the Budget:

~ FY-2024 fiscal deficit target at 5.9% of GDP

~ Outlay for capital spending increased 33% to 10 trillion rupees in 2023/24

~ Cigarettes to get costlier as Budget proposes 16% hike in duty

~ To set up agriculture accelerator fund

~ Increases budget allocations to 790 bln rupees for affordable housing in 2023/24

~ Finance Minister says increase in public capex key to crowding in private investments

~ Indian economy has become the fifth-largest economy in the world in last nine years

~ Budget adopts seven priorities including inclusive, green growth

~ Agricultural credit target raised to 20 trillion rupees ($244.42 billion) for 2023/24

~ Sitharaman says the economy is growing the fastest among major economies

Read Also
Union Budget 2023: Railways alloted a capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh cr; highest ever in history
article-image


FM Nirmala Sitharaman outlined seven priorities for the 'first Budget in Amrit Kaal':

~ Inclusive development

~ Reaching the last mile

~ Infra & investment

~ Unleashing the potential

~ Green growth

~ Youth power

~ Financial sector

Here's the full speech text of Nirmala Sitharaman:

https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/budget_speech.pdf

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Union Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The ultimate aim is to make the new income tax regime more...

Union Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The ultimate aim is to make the new income tax regime more...

Hindenburg Research effect: Despite FPO success Adani Group stocks crash nearly 26% losing close to...

Hindenburg Research effect: Despite FPO success Adani Group stocks crash nearly 26% losing close to...

Union Budget 2023: Here's Nirmala Sitharaman's full speech; key points and priorities

Union Budget 2023: Here's Nirmala Sitharaman's full speech; key points and priorities

Union Budget 2023: Infra capital investment increased by 33 per cent; private investment to be...

Union Budget 2023: Infra capital investment increased by 33 per cent; private investment to be...

MOIL hikes prices of manganese ores by 6% from today

MOIL hikes prices of manganese ores by 6% from today