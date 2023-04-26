 Union Bank to raise Rs 10,100 crore through bonds and further public offer
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUnion Bank to raise Rs 10,100 crore through bonds and further public offer

Union Bank to raise Rs 10,100 crore through bonds and further public offer

The decision was made at the board meeting held on Wednesday.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Union Bank to raise Rs 10,100 crore through bonds and further public offer | File

Union Bank of India on Wednesday announced that it would raise not more than Rs 10,100 crore through further public offer and bonds, through an exchange filing.

The bank will raise Rs 8,000 crore in tranches through public offer/ right issue/ private placement that includes qualified institutions placements and/or preferential allotment or a combination of them to any eligible institutions and/or through any other model. This fundraising will be subject to approval from the shareholders of the bank.

Union Bank will also be raising an amount not exceeding Rs 2,100 crore through Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) Bonds and/or Tier 2 bonds that include foreign currency denominated AT1/Tier 2 Bonds.

The decision was made at the board meeting held on Wednesday.

Read Also
Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Poonawalla Fincorp net profit jumps to Rs 198.55 cr, Maruti Suzuki net profit...
article-image

Shares of Union Bank of India

The shares of Union Bank of India on Wednesday at 2:40 pm were at Rs 74.75, up by 1.22 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk's new rule: Tweets to be labeled for violating norms, handles won't face action

Elon Musk's new rule: Tweets to be labeled for violating norms, handles won't face action

Sensex rises 200 points to end the day at 60,315, Nifty above 17,800 points driven up by auto and...

Sensex rises 200 points to end the day at 60,315, Nifty above 17,800 points driven up by auto and...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Poonawalla Fincorp net profit jumps to Rs 198.55 cr, Maruti Suzuki net profit...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Poonawalla Fincorp net profit jumps to Rs 198.55 cr, Maruti Suzuki net profit...

Union Bank to raise Rs 10,100 crore through bonds and further public offer

Union Bank to raise Rs 10,100 crore through bonds and further public offer

'Someone duplicated cough syrup to defame India': Indian pharma after WHO issues alert

'Someone duplicated cough syrup to defame India': Indian pharma after WHO issues alert