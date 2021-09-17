Union Bank of India, NPCI, JCB launch wellness credit card; all you need to know

Union Bank of India partners with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched the Union Bank RuPay Wellness Contactless Credit Card on the JCB International network.

This card focuses on customers’ lifestyle, fitness, rejuvenation, health, and personal care.

With the Union Bank RuPay Wellness Credit Card, consumers would be able to avail 15-30 days of complimentary gym membership at selected gyms across India. The existing members of these gyms will get a discount of 40-50 percent while renewing their membership using this card.

It will also provide concessional access to over 20+ premium golf courses in top cities in India with one complimentary golf game or lesson every year.

The Union Bank RuPay Wellness Credit cardholders are also entitled to one complimentary premium health check-up package in a year. Even after utilising the complimentary package, they can go for health check-ups at discounted rates.

The Cardholders will also be able to pamper themselves with monthly holistic spa sessions at over 100 outlets with one complimentary wellness treatment every year along with discounted sessions throughout the year.

Customers can avail of complimentary access to over 30 domestic Airport Lounges twice per quarter across India, using the Union Bank RuPay Wellness Credit Card.

Rajkiran Rai G, MD and CEO, Union Bank of India said, “We believe that this unique Wellness Card will empower Customers to save more while enjoying exclusive privileges around their wellbeing.”

Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO, JCB International Co. Ltd. said, “We are proud to begin our RuPay JCB Global Credit Card issuing journey in India with a prestigious partner like Union Bank of India, one of India's largest banks with a rich banking history and heritage.”

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “This dedicated Card is specially designed to address the lifestyle needs of the Customers. We hope that Union Bank RuPay Wellness Credit Card will encourage furthermore Customers to follow the path of better well-being”.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 06:43 PM IST