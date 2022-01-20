Unicommerce partners with Honasa Consumer, to support and streamline operations

Honasa Consumer, parent company of personal care brands, Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and Aqualogica, announced its partnership with Unicommerce to strengthen its operations and expedite the order delivery process.

The company will adopt Unicommerce solutions to achieve business efficiency and elevate the post-purchase experience. Unicommerce has harnessed all three brands with order management and warehouse management solutions to simplify logistics management, streamline order management by building a centralized system and reduce return orders, it said in a press statement.

How partnership will work

The partnership with Unicommerce is aimed at automating operations with a centralized window that provides complete visibility of orders and inventory on a single platform.

The warehouse management solution will further integrate all warehouses on a single platform and enable them to automatically allocate them to the nearest warehouse. Unicommerce is managing the warehouses with full visibility of stock movement including returns.

Kapil Makhija, CEO Unicommerce, said, “ Our solutions also helped the company in significantly reducing delivery errors, ensuring faster order fulfillment, and reducing return orders."

The Unicommerce solution comes with 150+ hassle-free integrations which include global marketplaces, website platforms, logistics providers, ERP, and POS systems.

Avinash Dhagat, Vice President-Operations, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. said “We believe that technology will continue playing a critical role in our growth journey. Having Unicommerce as our technology partner for our e-commerce order management has been instrumental in building the right efficiencies in our supply chain operations. They have an evolved e-commerce focused supply chain solution and their ability to meet evolving business needs of this space makes us confident of the value that unicommerce will keep adding in our next phase of growth.”

At 1 million+ daily transactions, Unicommerce clocks over $5 billion GMV annually. Moreover, the e-commerce automation platform currently processes over 20 percent of India’s total volume of shipments.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 05:53 PM IST