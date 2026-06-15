Unemployment Rate Rises To 5.5% In May, Labour Market Shows Softening

India’s unemployment rate rose to 5.5% in May from 5.2% in April, according to government data released on Monday, marking a 30 basis point increase on a month-on-month basis and signalling a modest rise in joblessness.

The figure was slightly higher than expectations, as a Reuters poll had estimated the unemployment rate at 5.3%.

The latest data points to a mild deterioration in labour market conditions during May. Alongside the rise in unemployment, both the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) and the Worker Population Ratio (WPR) recorded a decline, indicating reduced engagement in the labour market.

The simultaneous moderation in LFPR and WPR, coupled with an increase in the unemployment rate, suggests that employment conditions softened during the month.

While fewer people were participating in the workforce, job creation did not keep pace, leading to a higher share of unemployed individuals within the available labour force.

Experts interpret this trend as a sign that employment opportunities contracted at a faster rate than workforce absorption, contributing to the uptick in joblessness.

The data reflects a period of uneven labour demand, where job growth has not fully matched the supply of available workers.

The rise in unemployment, though moderate, highlights ongoing challenges in sustaining consistent job creation across sectors.

It also underscores the sensitivity of labour market indicators to broader economic conditions, including demand fluctuations and sectoral hiring trends.

Overall, the May data suggests a softening in India’s labour market momentum, with declining participation and employment ratios reinforcing concerns about short-term job stability.

While the change is not sharp, it indicates that the labour market is currently facing mild pressure, with fewer new opportunities being generated relative to the size of the workforce.