Unemployment, COVID top most worries for urban Indians: Survey

According to the Ipsos 'What Worries the World' global monthly survey, unemployment (42 per cent) and coronavirus (42 per cent) have emerged as the biggest worries of Urban Indians -- both tied at the top spot.

Compared to the previous month, coronavirus has declined by 5 per cent in worry levels, unemployment has increased in worry levels by 2 per cent.

According to the survey, urban Indians are most worried about unemployment (42 per cent), coronavirus (42 per cent), financial/ political corruption (28 per cent), crime and violence (25 per cent), poverty and social inequality (24 per cent) and education (21 per cent).

Elaborating on the findings, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, "We see uptick in worry levels for unemployment by 2 per cent, while worry levels for Covid-19 has seen a slight dip of 5 per cent -- but now both are placed neck to neck -- COVID impacted the job market considerably due to the shutdown and restrictions -- now with the cautious reopening, worry levels around jobs have not abated -- demand far outstrips supply -- and those who have lost their jobs, many are still struggling to gain a foothold. COVID-19 too is far from over. It is a case of cause and effect."

The survey showed that global citizens worry about coronavirus (36 per cent), unemployment (31 per cent), poverty and social inequality (31 per cent), financial and political corruption (27 per cent) and crime and violence (26 per cent).

India is the 2nd most optimistic market with at least 65 per cent urban Indians believing the country is moving in the right direction. Saudi Arabia retains its title as the most optimistic market, with at least 90 per cent citizens believing their country is moving in the right direction.

Global citizens on the contrary continue to remain pessimistic with at least 65 per cent believing their country is on the wrong track. The gloomiest markets that felt their country was on the wrong track were Columbia (89 per cent), South Africa (85 per cent) and Peru (81 per cent ).

Ipsos' What Worries the World survey is conducted in 28 countries around the world. It is based on 20,012 interviews conducted between August 20 and September 3, 2021 among adults aged 18-74 in the US, South Africa, Turkey, Israel and Canada and age 16-74 in all other countries. Data are weighted to match the profile of the population.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 03:13 PM IST