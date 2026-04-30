Understand Personal Loan Eligibility And Required Documents Before Applying

Bajaj Finserv highlights personal loans with digital eligibility tools and flexible repayment options | Representational Image

Some expenses cannot wait. Whether it is a vendor cost that has exceeded the wedding budget or urgent home repairs that must happen before the monsoon. At such times, a personal loan can give you access to funds without long waiting times or complicated processes.

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan offers amount up to Rs. 55 lakh, with disbursal in as little as 24 hours* and no collateral required. It is built for individuals who need funds quickly and want a clear, straightforward process.

Before you apply for a personal loan, however, it helps to know where you stand. That is where a personal loan eligibility calculator becomes useful. It gives you a quick estimate of the loan amount you may qualify for based on your income, existing obligations, and preferred tenure.

Why you should use a personal loan eligibility calculator

The personal loan eligibility calculator available on the Bajaj Finserv website is a free online tool that estimates the loan amount you may qualify for. You just need to enter a few basic details:

● Your city of residence,

● Your date of birth,

● Your monthly income, and

● Your monthly expenses/ existing EMI obligations

The calculator immediately returns an estimated eligible loan amount, helping you plan before you apply. It ensures your expectations are aligned with your financial profile and helps you choose a loan amount that fits comfortably within your repayment capacity.

Using the calculator also helps you avoid over-borrowing and supports better financial planning from the start. Knowing your eligibility and the personal loan required documents in advance puts you in a stronger position before you begin.

What affects your personal loan eligibility?

Responsible lending, as guided by RBI principles, means lenders assess your ability to repay before approving a loan. Here are the main factors that influence your eligibility:

● Income and repayment capacity: A stable monthly income signals your ability to repay. A higher income can improve the loan amount you qualify for.

● CIBIL Score and credit behaviour: A higher score, built through timely repayments and responsible credit use, can improve your chances of approval and may influence the interest rate offered.

● Existing financial obligations: Your Fixed Obligation to Income Ratio (FOIR) reflects how much of your income already goes toward existing EMIs. A lower FOIR means more room to take on a new loan, which improves your chances.

● Employment profile: You can apply if you are employed with a public sector organisation, a private company, or an MNC. Self-employed individuals are also eligible, as long as they meet the eligibility criteria.

Documents required for a personal loan

One of the key advantages of the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is the minimal documentation required. The process is simple and requires only essential documents:

● KYC documents: Aadhaar/ passport/ voter’s ID/ driving license/ Letter of National Population Register/ NREGA job card

● PAN card

● Employee ID card

● Salary slips of the last 3 months

● Bank account statements of the previous 3 months

● Piped gas bill

● Pension order

● Letter of Allotment of Accommodation Issued by Employer

● Property / Municipal tax receipt

● Utility bill

● Phone bill

● Real-time image / photograph

Why opt for Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan

Here are the key features that make Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan a reliable borrowing option:

● Loan amount from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh

● Tenure from 12 months to 108 months

● Interest rates ranging from 10% to 30% p.a.

● Quick approval and disbursal within 24 hours*

● No collateral or guarantor required

● No hidden charges

● Simple eligibility criteria for faster processing

How to apply for a personal loan with ease

Applying for a personal loan with Bajaj Finance is fully digital and convenient. Follow these simple steps:

● Visit the Bajaj Finserv website and navigate to the personal loan page

● Click on 'APPLY' at the top of the web page.

● Enter your phone number and verify it with an OTP.

● Fill in the application form with your basic loan details.

● Click on 'PROCEED' to visit the loan selection page.

● Enter the loan amount you need and choose a loan variant.

● Select your repayment tenure - from 12 months to 108 months - and click 'PROCEED'.

● Complete your KYC and submit your application.

A Bajaj Finance representative will guide you through the next steps. You do not need to visit a branch or submit physical documents, making the process quick and hassle-free.

Plan better before you borrow

Borrowing is a financial decision that deserves careful thought. Understanding your eligibility, preparing the required documents, and using the right tools before applying can make the process smoother and more predictable.

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan offers the speed, flexibility, and transparency you need. With loan amounts up to Rs. 55 lakh, flexible tenures, and quick disbursal, it is made to suit a range of financial needs.

Use the personal loan eligibility calculator today to check your eligibility, plan your borrowing smartly, and apply with confidence.

*Terms and conditions apply.