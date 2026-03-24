Unclaimed Amount Transferred By PSBs To RBI Fund At ₹60,518 Crore: MoS Finance

Government reveals over ₹60,000 crore in unclaimed deposits transferred to RBI’s awareness fund | File Photo

New Delhi, Mar 24: The unclaimed amount transferred by public sector banks to the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund of the Reserve Bank of India stood at Rs 60,518 crore at end-January 2026, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Unclaimed funds across financial sectors

Also, the unclaimed insurance amount outstanding with the insurers was Rs 8,973.89 crore at February-end, and the value of unclaimed amounts in mutual funds under SEBI regulations was Rs 3,749.34 crore, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the House.

Measures to trace rightful claimants

In order to ensure timely identification of rightful claimants, reducing both the existing stock of unclaimed financial assets as well as the fresh accretion to it, and to simplify and expedite the claim process for citizens, various measures have been undertaken by the financial sector regulators, he said.

Investor interest in sovereign green bonds

To another question, the minister said the government has reviewed investors’ interest in Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs).

The average bid-cover ratio, an indicator of interest to purchase bonds in auction, for SGrBs has so far remained above 2 since inception in FY 2022–23. The bid-cover ratio in FY 2025–26 stands at 2.32.

No tax incentives proposed

"The investors of SGrBs offered a greenium (premium over conventional bonds of the same maturity) of 7 basis points in the latest auction held on November 28, 2025, indicating that the bonds remain an attractive option for investors," Chaudhary said.

Also Watch:

Read Also RBI Announces MPC Schedule For FY27, First Policy Decision Slated For April 8

He also informed the House that there is no proposal to introduce tax incentives for Sovereign Green Bond investors to strengthen climate finance mobilisation.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)