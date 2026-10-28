'Unacceptable': Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Tata Group Remarks

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | File Pic

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, Oct 28, criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his allegations concerning the Tata Group, accusing him of politicising commercial and legal matters.

The exchange followed Gandhi's claim that the conglomerate was being "criminally destroyed" and that Indian businesses were being treated as the "plaything" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhi also questioned why prominent business leaders had remained silent on the issue.

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Responding through a post on X, Sitharaman urged Gandhi to avoid making sweeping allegations about Indian businesses.

"Being the LoP, I suggest you refrain from politicising every issue. Also, casually labelling commercial and legal matters as criminal is unacceptable," she said.

The Finance Minister accused Gandhi of repeatedly undermining the achievements of Indian entrepreneurs.

She also questioned whether his statements were intended to encourage business leaders to spread distrust.

Referring to the Congress's economic policies before liberalisation, Sitharaman alleged that the Licence-Quota Raj had restricted entrepreneurship and contributed to poverty.

She contrasted that period with the current government's approach towards private enterprise.

Sitharaman said the Modi government regarded Indian businesses as important contributors to employment generation, investment and economic development.

"Our policies have been tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment," she said.

The Finance Minister also urged political parties, governments and institutions to work towards strengthening industry, supporting farmers and improving opportunities for young people.

Turning to the judiciary, Sitharaman said India's constitutional framework guaranteed justice and entrusted courts with protecting citizens' rights.

She accused Gandhi, the Congress and previous Congress prime ministers of disrespecting the judiciary. Sitharaman also asked Gandhi to stop viewing every development with suspicion.