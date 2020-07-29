Unable to pay GST share to states, Centre could change formula under GST act: Report

On Tuesday, the Centre told Parliamentary Panel on Finance that it is in no position to clear the Goods and Services Tax dues of states, reported The Hindu.

According to a report by The Hindu, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance that the government is in no position to pay the GST share of states at the current revenue sharing formula. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is headed by BJP MP Jayant Sinha.

An unidentified member of the committee told The Hindu that Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey pointed out that the GST Act has provisions to rework the formula for paying compensation to the State governments if the revenue collection drops below a certain threshold.