Ultraviolette To Invest ₹779 Crore In Tamil Nadu Plant To Expand Electric Motorcycle Production

Electric motorcycle manufacturer Ultraviolette Automotive is planning a ₹779-crore investment in a new production facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, as it looks to expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen its presence in India’s growing electric two-wheeler market.

According to a report by Reuters, the upcoming plant will initially have the capacity to produce 250,000 vehicles annually, with the ability to scale output to 500,000 units depending on demand.

The facility will add to Ultraviolette’s existing manufacturing unit near Bengaluru, which has an annual production capacity of around 50,000 vehicles.

New plant to support mass-market expansion

Ultraviolette, backed by Qualcomm and TVS Motor, said increasing demand for its upcoming products has created the need for additional manufacturing capacity.

The company currently sells premium electric motorcycles such as the F77 and X47 but plans to expand into more affordable segments with the launch of the Shockwave motorcycle priced below ₹2 lakh and the Tesseract scooter priced under ₹1.5 lakh.

The company expects domestic demand for its scooters to reach at least 10,000 units a month, potentially putting it in competition with established electric two-wheeler players such as Ola Electric and Ather Energy.

EV adoption expected to accelerate

India’s electric two-wheeler market has been gaining momentum, with sales crossing 1.03 million units in the first eight months of 2026, according to government data. Industry estimates suggest electric two-wheelers could account for 40-45% of the segment by FY30.

Ultraviolette’s investment will be spread over five years and will be funded through internal reserves, equity and future cash flows, with limited dependence on debt.

The company selected Hosur due to its proximity to its Bengaluru research and development centre and access to an established automotive supplier network.

Ultraviolette sold more than 3,000 electric motorcycles globally in the first half of the year and expects exports to Europe and Latin America, currently around 15% of sales, to rise to 25% within five years.