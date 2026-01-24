UltraTech Cement Net Profit Rises To ₹1,729 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 23% YoY To ₹21,830 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: UltraTech Cement’s Q3 FY26 consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rupees 21,829.7 crore, up from Rupees 19,606.9 crore in Q2 and Rupees 17,778.8 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit increased to Rupees 1,729.4 crore, marking consistent progression from Rupees 1,237.9 crore in Q2 and Rupees 1,215 crore in Q1. The double-digit growth was driven by robust demand, price realisation, and expanded capacity.

UltraTech Cement Q3 FY26: Revenue Up 22.5% 📈, Margins Strengthen | MCap 3,64,468.04 Cr



- Consolidated sales volumes reached 38.87 million tonnes, up 15% year-on-year.

- Revenue increased 22.5% year-on-year to ₹21,506 crores, driven by domestic grey cement and ready-mix… pic.twitter.com/6gILAjgcY2 — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) January 24, 2026

Sequential Growth Accelerates on Operational Leverage

Quarter-on-quarter, UltraTech saw an 11.4 percent rise in revenue and a sharp 39.7 percent jump in net profit, as cost efficiencies and scale benefits kicked in. Total expenses increased 8.1 percent QoQ to Rupees 19,588.5 crore, reflecting moderate input inflation and higher freight outgo. Margins improved, supported by stable energy costs and calibrated pricing. Finance costs rose to Rupees 492.2 crore, while depreciation stood at Rupees 1,181.9 crore, both marginally higher than Q2.

Management Insight and Key Drivers

The company attributed its performance to operational synergy across newly integrated units, strong rural demand, and continued infrastructure push. The inclusion of India Cements and Birla White WallCare subsidiaries also contributed to top-line expansion. Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to Rupees 58.66 in Q3 from Rupees 41.87 in Q2 and Rupees 46.21 in Q3 FY25, mirroring improved profitability and scale leverage.

9-Month Snapshot Reflects Solid Growth Trajectory

For the nine-month period ended December 2025, UltraTech Cement posted a consolidated revenue of Rupees 62,712.1 crore, up 18.6 percent from Rupees 52,891.8 crore in the previous year. Net profit surged 45.5 percent YoY to Rupees 5,188.3 crore, showcasing strong demand tailwinds and successful execution of integration strategies. With a resilient cost structure and expanded footprint, the company enters Q4 on a solid footing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Ultratech Cement. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.