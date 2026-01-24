 UltraTech Cement Net Profit Rises To ₹1,729 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 23% YoY To ₹21,830 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUltraTech Cement Net Profit Rises To ₹1,729 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 23% YoY To ₹21,830 Crore

UltraTech Cement Net Profit Rises To ₹1,729 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 23% YoY To ₹21,830 Crore

UltraTech Cement reported a 26.8 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 1,729.4 crore in Q3 FY26, with revenue from operations climbing 22.8 percent to Rupees 21,829.7 crore. Compared to Rupees 1,237.9 crore profit in Q2 and Rupees 1,359.4 crore in Q1, the company’s sequential growth underscores operational strength and demand recovery.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: UltraTech Cement’s Q3 FY26 consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rupees 21,829.7 crore, up from Rupees 19,606.9 crore in Q2 and Rupees 17,778.8 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit increased to Rupees 1,729.4 crore, marking consistent progression from Rupees 1,237.9 crore in Q2 and Rupees 1,215 crore in Q1. The double-digit growth was driven by robust demand, price realisation, and expanded capacity.

Sequential Growth Accelerates on Operational Leverage

Quarter-on-quarter, UltraTech saw an 11.4 percent rise in revenue and a sharp 39.7 percent jump in net profit, as cost efficiencies and scale benefits kicked in. Total expenses increased 8.1 percent QoQ to Rupees 19,588.5 crore, reflecting moderate input inflation and higher freight outgo. Margins improved, supported by stable energy costs and calibrated pricing. Finance costs rose to Rupees 492.2 crore, while depreciation stood at Rupees 1,181.9 crore, both marginally higher than Q2.

Read Also
UltraTech Plans ₹10,000 Cr Capex For FY26, Eyes 200 MTPA Milestone
article-image

Management Insight and Key Drivers

FPJ Shorts
FII Confidence In India To Return Only With Stronger Q4 Earnings & US-India Trade Deal: Analysts
FII Confidence In India To Return Only With Stronger Q4 Earnings & US-India Trade Deal: Analysts
Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Chemical Company In Mahape MIDC; Video
Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Chemical Company In Mahape MIDC; Video
18th Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes Over 61,000 Appointment Letters To Youth Across India - Videos
18th Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes Over 61,000 Appointment Letters To Youth Across India - Videos
'It Carries A Piece Of Me': Tamannaah Bhatia Launches Fine Jewellery Line That's As Stunning As Her
'It Carries A Piece Of Me': Tamannaah Bhatia Launches Fine Jewellery Line That's As Stunning As Her

The company attributed its performance to operational synergy across newly integrated units, strong rural demand, and continued infrastructure push. The inclusion of India Cements and Birla White WallCare subsidiaries also contributed to top-line expansion. Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to Rupees 58.66 in Q3 from Rupees 41.87 in Q2 and Rupees 46.21 in Q3 FY25, mirroring improved profitability and scale leverage.

9-Month Snapshot Reflects Solid Growth Trajectory

For the nine-month period ended December 2025, UltraTech Cement posted a consolidated revenue of Rupees 62,712.1 crore, up 18.6 percent from Rupees 52,891.8 crore in the previous year. Net profit surged 45.5 percent YoY to Rupees 5,188.3 crore, showcasing strong demand tailwinds and successful execution of integration strategies. With a resilient cost structure and expanded footprint, the company enters Q4 on a solid footing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Ultratech Cement. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FII Confidence In India To Return Only With Stronger Q4 Earnings & US-India Trade Deal: Analysts
FII Confidence In India To Return Only With Stronger Q4 Earnings & US-India Trade Deal: Analysts
UltraTech Cement Net Profit Rises To ₹1,729 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 23% YoY To ₹21,830 Crore
UltraTech Cement Net Profit Rises To ₹1,729 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 23% YoY To ₹21,830 Crore
Adani Ports To Launch ₹16,000 Crore Vizhinjam Phase 2 Development, Adding 4.1 Mn TEUs Capacity
Adani Ports To Launch ₹16,000 Crore Vizhinjam Phase 2 Development, Adding 4.1 Mn TEUs Capacity
East Coast Railway Hits ₹23,000 Crore Freight Earnings 27 Days Early In FY26, Tops Indian Railways...
East Coast Railway Hits ₹23,000 Crore Freight Earnings 27 Days Early In FY26, Tops Indian Railways...
Indian Stock Market Falls Over 2.5% This Week On FII Outflows, Global Trade Fears & Geopolitical...
Indian Stock Market Falls Over 2.5% This Week On FII Outflows, Global Trade Fears & Geopolitical...