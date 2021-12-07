UKG announces partnership with Rain India; to provide real-time workforce data

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Rain India, an earned wage access (EWA) and financial wellness provider to the Indian market.

This collaboration will enable organisations leveraging UKG dimensions to empower their employees with real-time visibility into hours worked and on-demand earned wage access — minimising the stress employees experience while waiting for salary to cover unbudgeted or emergency expenses and improving overall employee experience and retention.

“In today’s turbulent world where uncertainty is the norm, offering instant access to earned wages can provide more stability to employees and improve employee engagement and retention,” said Sumeet Doshi, country manager, India at UKG. “With UKG and Rain, organisations can care for their all employees, including full-time and contract staff, and gain real-time visibility to workforce data, which is crucial to business success.”

UKG Dimensions provides in-the-moment insight into workforce data for business-critical decisions. The integration of the Rain mobile app will leverage this data — more specifically, the days and hours worked by an employee regardless of their status (full time or contract) — and provide on-demand earned wage access to the employee before their scheduled pay date to meet their financial obligations.

According to an industry report, 35 percent of individuals fall short on an expense between pay periods. Empowering employees with access to their wages early, via their mobile device and at no additional cost, can help ease the burden on individuals and families to cover emergencies or daily expenses.

During a time when organisations are struggling to fill open positions as a result of the global labour participation shortage and “The Great Resignation,” offering access to earned wages before the formal payday can be a competitive differentiator in the war for talent and retention as well as assist with boosting employee engagement and productivity.

“Through this partnership with UKG, we’re able to make good on that mission,” said Akbar Khan, CEO at Rain India.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 12:50 PM IST