Ujjivan Small Fin Bank IPO subscribed 170 times

Mumbai: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd's initial public offering was subscribed 170.24 times today, the final day for subscription of shares, with bids worth 759.52 bln rupees against the book size of 4.42 bln rupees.

The IPO opened for subscription on Monday and closed on Wednesday.

The subscription in non-institutional segment shot up to 492.22 bln rupees from 2.56 bln rupees on Tuesday as against the reserved price of 1.01 bln rupees.

The institutional segment was subscribed 113.80 times with bids worth 230.44 bln rupees as against the reserved price of 2.03 bln rupees.

The portion for retail investors was subscribed 50.16 times, with bids for 915.07 mln shares worth 33.86 bln rupees against the reserved 18.24 mln shares worth 675 mln rupees.

Overall, the bank received bids for 759.52 bln shares for the 20.53 bln shares on the offer.