UIDAI website down: Face delay in linking of Pan-Aadhaar card, Aadhaar-Mobile number among other services

Today is the last day to link Pan card with Aadhaar card. So, many users tried to use UIDAI website and Income Tax website for the same. While UIDAI site is down, Income Tax web page to link Pan card with Aadhaar card is not working.

With UIDAI website not working for over three years, other services offered by the institution is hit too. Many users have taken to the microblogging site to share the challenges they are facing.