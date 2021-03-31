UIDAI website down: Face delay in linking of Pan-Aadhaar card, Aadhaar-Mobile number among other services

Today is the last day to link Pan card with Aadhaar card. So, many users tried to use UIDAI website and Income Tax website for the same. While UIDAI site is down, Income Tax web page to link Pan card with Aadhaar card is not working.
With UIDAI website not working for over three years, other services offered by the institution is hit too. Many users have taken to the microblogging site to share the challenges they are facing.
There are some people who are trying to find it difficult to access the services of UIDAI is questioning India’s digital India campaign.
Today (March 31) is the last day to link Pan with Aadhaar card for taxpayers and non-taxpayers. As per the tax law, if Aadhaar is not linked with Pan, then the taxpayers will not be able to conduct any financial transactions. This may also attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 as per Section 272B of the Income Tax Act. Without a Pan card, a bank transaction above Rs 50,000 is not allowed. So, it becomes important that Pan card and Aadhaar card be linked. But with many users facing issue linking both cards, some users have suggested solutions too.