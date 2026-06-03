Uday Kotak's 'Wake-Up Call' To Companies, Urges India Inc To Invest In Future

Uday Kotak, Founder and Non-Executive Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has said it is time for India to focus on business growth now that other distractions have passed.

His remarks come as global technology giants continue to scale up investments in next-generation infrastructure, highlighting the widening gap between global tech companies and Indian corporates.

Kotak compared the financial strength of Google with that of India's listed companies to underline the scale of global investment.

"Google, which is cash surplus, just announced an additional capital raise of $80 billion," Kotak said in a post on X.

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He added, "Google annual profit is $160 billion, last quarter $62 billion, and market cap $4.5 trillion. That is close to the total profits and market cap of all Indian listed companies put together."

According to Kotak, this should serve as a wake-up call for Indian businesses to increase investment in future growth opportunities.

Call for Greater Investment

Kotak said the development should not be viewed merely as a comparison with India but as an important signal about the future direction of the global economy.

"It's a wake-up call to all companies to invest in the future, whatever the present may be," he said.

"Now that IPL is done and dusted, time for India to focus on the business of business," he added.

Alphabet Announces $80 Billion Capital Raise

The comments came after Alphabet, Google's parent company, announced plans to raise $80 billion to expand its artificial intelligence infrastructure and computing capabilities.

According to the company, the fundraising will support large-scale investments in AI infrastructure to meet rising customer demand.

The proposed capital raise includes public offerings worth $30 billion, split equally between $15 billion in mandatory convertible preferred stock and $15 billion in Class A and Class C stock.