UDAN Scheme: Govt aims to set up 1,000 new air routes, establish 100 new airports by 2025

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on August 19 informed that the central government has aimed to set up 1,000 new air routes and to establish 100 new airports by 2025, under UDAN scheme.

UDAN-Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik-is a Central government scheme aimed at making air travel affordable.

“It is our resolution to set up 1,000 new air routes and to establish 100 new airports by 2025, under UDAN scheme. In the last four years, out of these 1000 new air routes, 363 routes have been started. Out of the target of 100 new airports, 59 airports have already been established,” said Scindia while addressing a press conference in Indore.

Air services in the country are being democratized under the UDAN project, and efforts are on to achieve the target of putting in place 1,000 airways and 100 airports by 2025, Scindia said.

The air traffic to and from Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, his home state, was increasing, he said. The number of flights from these places would go up to 738 from 424 from September 1, the minister added.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 12:33 PM IST