UCO Bank Net Profit Surges 27% To ₹785.64 Crore In September Quarter

UCO Bank | File Pic

Mumbai: UCO Bank on Friday announced a standalone net profit of ₹785.64 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a 27 per cent rise from ₹619.76 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The public sector bank's total income grew by 10.14 per cent to ₹8,174.08 crore, compared with ₹7,421.39 crore in the year-ago period.

Financial Performance

Interest earned by the bank rose to ₹7,286.32 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, up from ₹6,537.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Total expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, stood at ₹6,301.72 crore, an increase from ₹5,808.19 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Asset Quality and Ratios

UCO Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances improved to 1.96 per cent as on 30 September 2026, down from 2.56 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs also saw a decrease to 0.18 per cent from 0.43 per cent in the September 2025 quarter. The bank’s provisioning coverage ratio improved to 98.36 per cent as on 30 September 2026, compared to 96.99 per cent a year ago.

Capital Adequacy

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel-III) for UCO Bank stood at 18.85 per cent as on 30 September 2026, an increase from 17.89 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. The Common Equity Tier-I Ratio was 17.06 per cent, up from 15.61 per cent year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) before exceptional items for the quarter increased to ₹0.63, from ₹0.49 in the same quarter of the previous year. Similarly, EPS after exceptional items also rose to ₹0.63 from ₹0.49 year-on-year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.