UBON becomes official headgear, audio sponsor for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 | File

UBON, gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand, has announced its sponsorship of the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season of India’s premier T20 competition. The team, which is captained by Sanju Samson, will wear UBON's logo on their Helmet and cap throughout the tournament.

UBON's sponsorship of the Rajasthan Royals is a testament to the company's dedication to supporting sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle. The upcoming T20 competition is one of the most-watched cricket tournaments globally, and this partnership will help UBON to reach a broader audience and showcase its products to a vast and diverse consumer base.

Mr. Lalit Arora, Co- Founder, and Spokesperson of UBON, said, "We are delighted to be associated with the Rajasthan Royals, one of the most iconic teams in the competition and to multi-fold the energy and excitement in the arena. This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing high-quality products and experiences to consumers across India. We believe that this tournament is the perfect platform to showcase our brand, and we are excited to support the Rajasthan Royals as they take on the best teams in the league."

Alok Chitre, Chief Business Officer, Rajasthan Royals said, “We are excited to associate with UBON, which is a marquee audio brand in the country. UBON’s brand values are driven by innovation and enthusiasm, which we aim to fully support with. I am confident that through this partnership the brand will be able to scale heights and reach out to potential consumers around the country.”

The Consumer Electronics brand's sponsorship of the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season is a significant step forward for the brand, and it underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation. The company is excited to partner with the Rajasthan Royals and looks forward to an exciting season of cricket ahead.

