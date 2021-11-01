Uber commits Rs 100 cr towards driver welfare initiatives

Uber announced today (November 1) that it has committed approximately Rs 100 crores towards supporting drivers partners and their families weather the impact of COVID 19.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India SA, said, “By investing upwards of Rs 100 crore in these initiatives, we have been successful in supporting and empowering driver partners with improved access to health insurance, financial support, vaccination, and medical consultations.”

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021