Uber accelerates green transition; to deploy 100% electric fleet across India

Electric vehicle sales are zooming ahead in India with a 148 per cent surge in FY23, even as almost 80 per cent of power in the country is generated from fossil fuels. Led by Tata and MG's models, EVs are expected to increase their share in India's auto market to 6 per cent by 2025.

As homegrown cab aggregator Ola sells electric scooters, its global rival Uber is steering its entire fleet of cabs towards electrification.

Responding to fresh competition?

Uber India's CEO has said that the app will now be offering green cabs across 125 cities that it operates in, with a view to cut emissions.

The move can also be seen as a response to the growth of another Indian aggregator BluSmart, which offers only electric cars to commuters.

While BluSmart has secured another $42 million in funds now, Uber had already started testing electric vehicles last year.

Eyes 100% electrification by 2030

With plans to buy cars from top selling EV brand Tata, Uber hopes to deploy 25,000 electric cabs in India by 2026.

Uber is also expanding its EV fleet in US and Canada, since its ultimate goal is to establish a 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle fleet by 2030.

The firm is also focusing on driving range, charging infrastructure and affordability as well as access to financing, for a smooth transition in India.