Two Tata Trusts Postpone Board Meetings To May 16 Amid Legal Challenges

A key meeting of Tata Trusts, which was scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to May 16. The meeting was expected to discuss important issues related to Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

The boards of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust were originally supposed to meet after the Bombay High Court refused to stop the meetings on May 7.

However, the discussions have now been delayed by a week.

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One of the main topics expected to be discussed is the nomination of a new representative to the Tata Sons board. Another important issue is the ongoing discussion around the possible listing of Tata Sons in the future.

The meeting comes at a sensitive time for the Tata Group because Tata Trusts controls Tata Sons and plays a major role in the group’s strategic decisions.

According to reports, former Titan Company managing director Bhaskar Bhat is being considered for a position on the Tata Sons board.

He was recently inducted into the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and may replace TVS Motor chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan as a nominee director on the Tata Sons board.

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The postponed meeting is also expected to discuss broader governance matters, including the future ownership structure of Tata Sons, succession planning, and leadership-related issues within the group.

The issue of whether Tata Sons should remain privately held or eventually be listed on the stock market has reportedly become an important topic of debate among trustees.

Some members are believed to support preparations for a future listing due to regulatory requirements, while others prefer to keep the company private.

The postponement also comes amid ongoing legal challenges linked to Tata Trusts.

A petition filed in the Bombay High Court questioned the legality of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust board and sought to stop the meeting. However, the court declined to urgently stay the proceedings.