Twitter thread revealing how Wipro detected moonlighting employees goes viral, weeks after IT firm fired them

Employees while working from home got spooked by economic uncertainty, layoffs and pay cuts, and hence decided to use the time saved on commuting and coffee breaks in the office to work on side hustles. But the fact that employees were not keeping all their eggs in the same basket and had been earning an extra buck through freelance work or second jobs, rattled IT firms. Shortly after Wipro CEO described moonlighting as cheating, it was revealed that he was jilted by the betrayal of 300 employees who were later fired for working with a rival.



The big reveal or conspiracy theory?



A lot has been said about the practice of working for multiple firms at once in the tech industry, with the Minister of State for IT and electronics lending support to employees, while Infosys and TCS joined Wipro in calling the practice unethical. For all those who are wondering how a top IT firm like Wipro was able to catch 300 employees working for another firm at the same time, a thread has emerged on Twitter to reveal the secret. Describing himself as a stock trader and a chess player, the user credits India’s provident fund mechanism for detecting workers who were moonlighting.

300 #Wipro employees sacked as they took advantage of work from home and worked parallely with another company.



How #Digital #India has precisely found the culprits is amazing. Kindly read the below article. Fantastic system in place in India. — Rajiv Mehta (@rajivmehta19) October 10, 2022

He breaks down how how the PF authorities use an algorithm to detect duplication to make sure that regular contributions for employees from firms aren’t deposited twice. The regular procedure revealed that to accounts registered with the PAN Card and Aadhar details of some employees, were receiving contributions from multiple companies. They simply alerted firms about this, and that’s how Wipro was able to find the 300 people that got sacked.



A case of productivity paranoia



If this theory is accurate, Wipro did some sharp investigative work to weed out moonlighting from its organisation, and is an accurate description of what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has described as productivity paranoia, which makes employers spy on professionals.