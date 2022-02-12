Twitter recalls Rahul Bajaj, industrialist 'with courage and spine'

At his death, Twitter recalled some of Rahul Bajaj's strongest and bravest moments. He was the former chairman of Bajaj Auto and currently emeritus of the Bajaj Group conglomerate.

Born on June 10, 1938, Rahul Bajaj used to head Bajaj Group of companies. He held a Bachelors degree in economics, a law degree from Mumbai University and an MBA from Harvard. Bajaj was a former member of the Rajya Sabha. Besides, he had been the chairman of the International Business Council, World Economic Forum.

Bajaj 'spoke truth to power'

On Twitter, Bajaj has been remembered for his bold and fearless approach and speaking truth to power. Several industrialists mentioned these qualities as they mourned his passing on Twitter.

A Twitter user posted a tweet which has garnered several retweets. In 2019, Bajaj asked a question about the prevalence of an environment in the country where no one can criticise the government openly. He asked this question at a publication's private event to Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bajaj told Shah that people feared criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration for fear of reprisals.

"This atmosphere... it is certainly on our minds. Nobody will say...our industrialist friends will not say it. I will say that openly. An environment should be created. You are going good work but if we criticise you there is no confidence that you will appreciate that. I may be wrong. But we all feel that..." the businessman said, adding, "I can't speak for everybody... I shouldn't say this...In UPA 2 we could criticise anyone..."

When #RahulBajaj schooled Amit Shah amd showed what courage and spine looks like. RIP Sir, you will be missed.



Humara Bajaj ♥️ pic.twitter.com/vQMtI0j3IE — Roshan Rai  (@ItsRoshanRai) February 12, 2022

The Home Minister denied the allegations there was an atmosphere of fear in the country.

Industrialists recall 'fearless' businessman

Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enteprises described the passing away of Bajaj as the cracking of the 'spine' of India's business.

Advertisement

The ‘spine’ of Indian business cracks. A close family friend, he was a visionary, straight talking and very respected for his value systems. An era ends! He leaves behind the two most capable sons in Indian industry, Rajiv and Sanjiv. #RahulBajaj Om shanti… pic.twitter.com/IziHS03I0D — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 12, 2022

Uday Kotak, CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, described Bajaj as 'bold and fearless' and recalled him as the man who spoke truth to power.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw was 'devastated' at the death of 'dear friend'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Industrialist who stood tall

Some people on Twitter referred to Bajaj as the industrialist who stood tall and remarked that he was the man with a '56 inch chest'.

Advertisement

One industrialist who stood Tall - #RahulBajaj



He was the one with a 56" chest.#HamaraBajaj should be an inspiration for other corporates to speak up against the govt. pic.twitter.com/F4VRjoOmKX — I_Hate_Politicians (@netas_r_corrupt) February 12, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:57 PM IST