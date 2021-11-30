Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal sends first e-mail to team; says 'Let's show the world Twitter's full potential'

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal who joined the social media company as Twitter as a software engineer was appointed chief technology officer in October 2017.

The social media networking platform joins tech giants Apple, Amazon and Alphabet by taking in an insider for the top job.

In his first letter to his team mates, which has been tweeted by Agrawal, he said, "The world is watching us right now, even more than they have before...Let's show the world Twitter's full potential!"

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

He started off the mail thanking Dorsey.

Thank you, Jack. I'm honored and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and your friendship. I'm grateful for the services that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us, and for leading the company though really significant challenges. I'm grateful for the trust you've put in me and for your continued partnership.

In his mail to his team, Agrawal thanked them for inspiring confidence in their future and recalled his early days in the social media firm:

Team, most of all, I'm grateful for all ofyou, and it's you who inspire confidence in our future together. I joined the company 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. While it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me. I've walked in your shoes , I've seen ups and downs , the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes. But then and now, above all else, I see Twitter's incredible impact, our continued progress, and exciting opportunities ahead of us.

I recognize that some of you know me well, some just a little and some not at all. Let's consider ourselves at the beginning -the first step towards our future. I'm sure you have lots of questions and there's a lot for us to discuss. At the all-hands tomorrow we'll have lots of time for Q&A and discussion. it will be the beginning of ongoing open, direct conversations I wish for us to have together.

The world is watching us right now, even more than they have before. Lots of People are going to have lots of different views and opinions about today's news. It is because they care about Twitter and future, and it's a signal that the work we do here mater. Let's show the world Twitter's full potential.

Agrawal has a Ph.D. in computer science from Stanford University and a bachelor's degree in computer science and engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 04:33 PM IST