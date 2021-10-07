Twin Health raises Rs 1,000 cr Series C funding from Sequoia Capital, others

Twin Health, makers of the Whole Body Digital Twin precision health technology, today announced it has raised $140 million (Rs 1000 Cr) in Series C funding as it scales its presence in India and the US.

The Series C funding round includes Sequoia Capital India, ICONIQ Capital, Perceptive Advisors, Corner Ventures, LTS Investments, Helena and Sofina.

Twin Health, which has headquarters in Mountain View and Chennai, was founded in 2018 by Jahangir Mohammed.

The Whole Body Digital Twin helps to reverse and prevent chronic metabolic diseases, while improving energy and physical health, it said in a press release. Powered by artificial intelligence, it is a representation of each individual’s unique metabolism, built from thousands of data points collected daily via non-invasive wearable sensors and self-reported preferences. It provides guidance for nutrition, sleep, activity and meditative breathing to patients and their doctors to safely reverse and prevent a variety of chronic metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and liver disease.

Jahangir Mohammed, Founder and CEO of Twin Health, is a serial inventor, entrepreneur and tech pioneer. He founded Kineto Wireless in 2000, pioneering the use of WiFi technologies in mobile phones for indoor voice and data. He later founded and built Jasper Technologies into a leading global IoT platform, acquired by Cisco for $1.4 Billion in 2016.

“Twin Health is building a breakthrough solution to transform healthcare. Jahangir’s bold vision to reverse chronic metabolic diseases in a personalised way will pioneer a new wave of healthtech innovations for India and the world.” said Mohit Bhatnagar, MD, Sequoia India.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:33 PM IST