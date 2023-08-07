TVS Supply Chain Solutions Rs 880 cr IPO to open on Aug 10

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 187-197 per share for its Rs 880 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The initial share sale will be open for public subscription during August 10-14 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on August 9, the company said.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 600 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.42 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

Those offering shares in the OFS include Omega TC Holdings Pte Ltd, Tata Capital Financial Services, TVS Motor Company Ltd and Kotak Special Situations Fund.

"Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 525 crore will be utilised for payment of debt availed by the company and its subsidiary TVS LI UK. Besides, funds will be used for inorganic growth strategy and general corporate purposes," said Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

Currently, 72 Fortune 500 companies are our clients and we aim to increase the number of clients post the IPO," he added.

Covid-19 and the Ukraine crisis have helped our business grow as many companies began outsourcing their supply chain operations, he said.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 880 crore.

The company said 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors. Further, investors can bid for a minimum of 76 shares and in multiples thereof.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) is present in over 25 countries. The company is promoted by erstwhile TVS Group and is now part of TVS Mobility Group, which has four business verticals -- supply chain solutions, manufacturing, auto dealership, and aftermarket sales and service.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, J P Morgan India, BNP Paribas, Nuvama Wealth Management and Equirus Capital are the book-running lead managers to the IPO.