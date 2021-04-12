TVS Motor moped sales down in FY21

The total production and sales of moped for TVS Motor Company Ltd declined last fiscal slightly as compared to the previous fiscal.

The two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor is the only company that rolls out mopeds.

The company makes TVS XL model.

Last fiscal TVS Motor produced a total of 636,218 mopeds, down from 649,678 units during 2019-20. During 2020-21 TVS Motor sold 625,560 mopeds (domestic 617,247 units, exports 8,313 units), down from 650,671 units (domestic 636,812 units, exports 13,859 units) sold during 2019-20.