TVS Motor Company registers sales of 238,983 units in April

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 238,983 units in April 2021 as against 9,640 units in April 2020. Domestic sales in April 2021 is lower due to lockdowns in many states, but retails continue to be ahead of despatch, the company said in a statement.

“We have reduced dealer stocks to support the channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate inventories for customer demand when it reopens. The year-on-year growth is not comparable due to the low base of sales in April 2020 because of the lockdown imposed by the Government of India during that period,” the statement said.