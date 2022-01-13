TVS Motor accelerates electrification in the commercial mobility segment

TVS Motor Company announced a strategic partnership with Swiggy, India's leading on-demand delivery platform.

This partnership highlights TVS Motor Company's commitment to strengthen electrification across diverse mobility segments.

TVS Motor and Swiggy will test the implementation of TVS Motor's EV for food delivery and other on-demand services of Swiggy, as part of the MoU,

The companies are exploring the co-creation of sustainable and comprehensive solutions for Swiggy's delivery partners.

(With inputs from ANI)

