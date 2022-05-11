Turtlemint ropes in seasoned banking and insurance veteran, Amreesh Kher

Insurtech firm Turtlemint has announced it has onboarded Amreesh Kher as Chief Partnership Distribution Officer to head its Turtlefin vertical and drive its growth both in India as well as overseas.

Turtlemint is focused on digitising the entire insurance distribution value chain and ensuring that its technology solutions can be leveraged by both individuals and institutions. Kher, in his new role as Head, Turtlefin, will support Turtlemint to achieve this vision and expand its footprint, it said in a statement.

Kher is a seasoned insurance and banking industry veteran with over two decades of versatile experience across the insurance and financial products distribution ecosystem. He has assumed leadership positions in several leading organisations and successfully steered those companies towards their goals.

Commenting on the appointment Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, Co-Founder, Turtlemint, said, “We are currently at an inflexion point and are consciously taking steps to ensure that we continue to innovate and make our solutions available to ecosystem stakeholders in a seamless and efficient manner. Hence, I am very excited to welcome Amreesh to the Turtlemint family and harness his expertise and experience in the insurance industry to accelerate the next phase of our growth journey.”

Anand Prabhudesai, Co-Founder, Turtlemint, said, “While we continue to proactively leverage technology to enhance our solutions and offerings, Amreesh’s expertise in the insurance distribution space will ensure that we increase our footprint in our focus geographies that include India, the UAE, and South East Asia”

Amreesh Kher, Head, Turtlefin said, “I am very excited to join the Turtlefin team, and both take part and contribute to its next leg of growth. The insurance landscape is changing and Turtelmint is leading this change from the front.”

Prior to joining Turtlemint, he was the SVP and leading a distribution channel in the Bancassurance space at Max Life .

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:14 PM IST