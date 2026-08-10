TT Limited To Double Garment Capacity, Rising Costs Weigh On Quarterly Profit

TT Limited plans to double stitching capacity at its Howrah unit. |

New Delhi: TT Limited plans to double stitching capacity at its Howrah garment unit over the next three months as the textile company looks to improve production and support future growth.

The company currently operates 150 stitching machines at the facility. It plans to increase the number to around 300 by using additional space available at the same site.

Quarterly Performance

TT Limited reported revenue from operations of Rs 46.42 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Profit before tax stood at Rs 25.90 lakh, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company said revenue remained largely stable , but profit was below management’s expectations. A sharp increase in several expenses affected its performance during the quarter.

Costs Increase

Cotton and polyester yarn prices rose by 15–20 percent, while packaging material costs increased by 70–80 percent. Labour, operating and freight expenses also moved higher.

Supply disruptions and uncertainty linked to the Middle East conflict added to input costs and affected business confidence.

TT Limited said it absorbed much of the increase because strong competition made it difficult to immediately pass the higher costs on to customers.

Customer Expansion

The company added D’Mart and the Canteen Stores Department, or CSD, to its customer portfolio during the quarter.

It already supplies products to V-Mart, Vishal Mega Mart, V2 Retail, police canteens and other institutional and retail buyers.

The company expects the new customers to widen its reach, strengthen distribution and support sales in the coming quarters.

Growth Outlook

TT Limited sees new export opportunities following the India–UK Free Trade Agreement. It also expects raw material prices and logistics costs to become more stable.

Management said steps taken over the past two years, including debt reduction, manufacturing changes, capacity expansion and a greater focus on branded garments, should support long-term growth.

The company expects its performance to improve as cost pressure eases, additional capacity becomes operational, and domestic and overseas demand strengthens. TT Limited exports its products to more than 65 countries.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and is for information only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendation.