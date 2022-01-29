Tsaaro pledges to train 5,000 engineers on basics of data privacy and security

Data security service provider Tsaaro has announced it will educate and train over 5,000 engineers from India’s leading universities on the basics of data privacy and security. The courses will be imparted free of cost via Tsaaro Academy, a privacy certification training platform that is also an exclusive training partner of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

The training program will equip young engineers with insights into the importance of data, analytics, and privacy in building next generation digital services. This just-in-time initiative is critical, especially as India prepares to implement the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

Tsaaro Academy offers a variety of IAPP certifications, including the CIPP/e, CIPT, and CIPM. Apart from these imperial privacy certificates, Tsaaro Academy’s exclusive practical approach-based certification programmes include the Data Protection Officer (DPO) Certification Course and Data Privacy Fundamentals (DPF) course.

Akarsh Singh, CEO and Founder, Tsaaro, said: "The popularity of privacy certifications is a logical step in the right direction to transform privacy professionals into responsible and ethical data stewards. We've noticed a significant knowledge gap in the areas of data privacy and security learning for emerging engineers, and we're eager to fill it to the best of our ability. We'll do so by teaching them about the modern data ecosystem and the roles that data engineers, data scientists, and data analysts play in it. Our certification courses are designed to give participants a hands-on, practical approach to these core digital competencies, and then to the enterprise-level data governance skills and tools."

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 03:34 PM IST