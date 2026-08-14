Trump Imposes New US Tariffs On Drones, Components To Curb Foreign Supply Dependence

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

US President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs on imported drones and their components, including products sourced from several major US allies.

The administration said the measures were necessary because the country has become overly dependent on foreign suppliers for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

Under a proclamation signed by Trump, certain drones considered particularly sensitive from a national security perspective will face a 100% ad valorem tariff. Smaller drones will attract a 25% tariff.

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The White House said the measures are aimed at addressing risks associated with foreign-made drones and strengthening domestic production.

Imports of drones and components from the European Union, Japan, Liechtenstein, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan will face a 15% tariff. Products imported from the UK will be subject to a 10% duty.

Tariffs linked to national security concerns

Trump said the tariff decision followed an assessment by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick into the impact of foreign imports of unmanned aircraft systems.

According to the administration, the review found substantial penetration by foreign producers and concluded that the US was excessively reliant on overseas sources for drones and related components.

The assessment also found that products supplied by certain foreign entities could create security and safety concerns. At the same time, the administration said US manufacturers do not currently have sufficient capacity to meet the country’s security requirements.

The new tariffs are scheduled to take effect in 21 days. However, different timelines will apply to some drone components. Duties on components considered less sensitive will begin 180 days after the proclamation was signed.

A similar 180-day timeline will apply to products approved by the Pentagon for exemption from the Federal Communications Commission’s “Covered List” within 20 days of the proclamation.

The announcement adds to Trump's broader reliance on tariffs as a central instrument of US trade and foreign policy. The administration has continued pursuing tariff measures despite legal challenges and criticism from some economists and analysts.