Trump Defends 60-Day Russia Sanctions Waiver As US Says Europe Rejected Action Against India, China

The United States has defended President Donald Trump's decision to waive sanctions under the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, citing concerns about global energy supplies and the economic consequences of further restrictions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the move as allowing a 60-day assessment of potential sanctions and tariffs.

Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press, Bessent maintained that no existing sanctions had been lifted by Trump's executive order.

Europe Rejected Sanctions Against India, China

Bessent claimed Washington had asked European allies to impose secondary sanctions on India and China over their purchases of Russian oil, but they declined.

He questioned why the US should act alone when European countries continued purchasing Russian energy.

Bessent also accused European governments of providing Moscow with substantial revenue through energy imports, alleging that their purchases exceeded American imports of Russian products by more than tenfold.

Rubio said the waiver provisions allowed the administration to assess pressures arising from the Iran conflict, Houthi attacks and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He indicated that Trump wanted to examine the potential consequences for the US and global economies before pursuing additional measures.

The executive order allows the waiver arrangements to continue until the President or authorised officials determine that further action is necessary.

Trump Faces Bipartisan Criticism

Trump defended the move while speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, describing it as beneficial for the United States and the wider world.

However, the decision attracted criticism from lawmakers in both major political parties despite the sanctions legislation receiving substantial bipartisan support.

Congressman Ami Bera criticised the waiver and urged Republican lawmakers who supported the legislation to oppose Trump's decision.

Indian-American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam also accused the administration of undermining congressional authority and weakening support for Ukraine.

Critics argued that easing the threat of additional sanctions could reduce economic pressure on Moscow.

The administration, however, maintained that the waiver would provide time to evaluate the wider consequences of further restrictions.

The dispute highlights divisions in Washington over balancing pressure on Russia with concerns about international energy markets and economic stability.