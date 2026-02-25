Trump Declares ‘Golden Age’, Defends Tariffs & Tough Immigration Stand In State Of The Union Address

US President Donald Trump used his State of the Union speech to claim economic revival, defend tariffs. |

Washington: US President Donald Trump delivered a high-energy State of the Union address, saying America is 'back, bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before.' He claimed the economy is growing strongly and said his tariff policy has brought in 'hundreds of billions of dollars.'

Trump said tariffs would stay despite a recent US Supreme Court ruling. He even suggested that tariffs could 'substantially replace' the modern income tax system in the future. He argued that tariffs are helping America both economically and on national security grounds.

Immigration & Law and Order

On immigration, Trump said that in the past nine months, 'zero illegal aliens' were admitted into the US. He added that legal immigration would continue, but only for people who 'love our country.'

He criticised Democrats who did not stand when he spoke about protecting American citizens over undocumented immigrants. He also called for the passage of the 'Dalilah Law,' which would stop states from giving commercial driving licences to undocumented migrants.

Trump further announced a 'war on fraud' led by Vice President J.D. Vance and made strong claims about misuse of taxpayer money.

Foreign Policy & Defence Claims

Trump said he had 'ended eight wars,' naming conflicts in regions including Cambodia, Kosovo, and even India and Pakistan. He claimed these efforts prevented larger global crises.

He also said NATO countries had agreed to spend 5% of their GDP on defence and claimed that aid sent to Ukraine is routed through NATO, which 'pays us in full.'

On Latin America, Trump said the US had captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and ended his rule. He also spoke about labelling drug cartels as 'foreign terrorist organisations' and called fentanyl a 'weapon of mass destruction.'

Political Tone & Theatre

The speech mixed policy announcements with personal stories of invited guests. Trump praised advisers like Marco Rubio and used humour and sharp remarks against opponents, turning the address into a political show as much as a policy speech.